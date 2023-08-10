WATCH: Goons linked to MLA Kishor Patil and Maha CM Eknath Shinde thrash journalist for reporting on rape with 8-yr-old

In a startling incident, a journalist from Maharashtra fell victim to a vicious attack allegedly orchestrated by Shiv Sena MLA Kishor Patil’s associates cum goons.

The incident transpired as Sandeep Mahajan courageously pursued the case of an eight-year-old girl’s harrowing rape and murder.

His efforts to seek justice by confronting MLA Kishor Patil and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were met with aggression, revealing a concerning turn of events.

It came to light after a distressing video of the assault surfaced on social media, Thursday in which Mahajan can be seen intercepted by the goons when he was on his scooter. As many as 4-5 men dragged him down and repeatedly kicked and punched him while he pleaded for mercy.

Journalist Sandeep Mahajan was badly assaulted by Shinde factions Shiv Sena MLA Kishor Patil's workers cum goons cos Mahajan raised 8 yrs old girl rape & murder case & asked questions to MLA Patil & CM Eknath Shinde & demanded justice. Earlier same MLA abused him over the phone.

The opposition swiftly denounced the brutality inflicted by the goons of Shiv Sena MLA Kishor Patil, calling for the immediate lodging of a First Information Report (FIR) against both the MLA and his associates.

Urgent demands were made for the arrests of those responsible, who were perceived as a threat not only to Mahajan but also to his family.

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar voiced his distress over the incident, highlighting the alarming absence of law and order in Maharashtra.

“The media serves as the fourth pillar of democracy, yet it is disgracefully attacked in broad daylight for the simple act of fulfilling its duty,” Pawar emphasized. He demanded swift action against the culprits.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, representing the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, condemned the brazen actions of the group involved, labeling them as a “traitor gang” for their outrageous behavior.

Sandeep Mahajan, who operates the local newspaper “Dyay” and runs a YouTube channel in Pachora, Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, had reported on the distressing incident of an eight-year-old girl who fell victim to rape and a gruesome murder, perpetrated by her 19-year-old neighbor.

Local law enforcement and MLA Kishor Patil allegedly attempted to suppress the case.

Undeterred by the adversity he faced, Sandeep Mahajan continued his pursuit of truth, diligently reporting on the horrific incident through his newspaper and YouTube channel.

This dedication drew the ire of Shiv Sena MLA Kishor Patil, who reportedly subjected Mahajan to a barrage of abusive language over the phone in response to his reports.

When questioned about his actions, the Shiv Sena MLA vehemently defended his behavior, claiming innocence and asserting his readiness to persist without any qualms.

Despite the threats and backlash, Sandeep Mahajan pressed on, seeking justice for the young victim and her family.

His determination, however, placed him directly in danger. Shiv Sena MLA Kishor Patil’s associates confronted Mahajan in broad daylight as he made his way to the office.

The assault, carried out publicly, exposed the dangerous depths of the situation.

Subsequently, when Mahajan attempted to file a police report, he was met with refusal, as the police declined to initiate action against Shiv Sena MLA Kishor Patil and his associates.