In Jhansi, a 24-year-old clinic owner faced a brutal assault by a group of women and men for allegedly a young couple meet secretly in his clinic. The victim endured a relentless attack, including slaps, punches, and dragging, after being initially beaten with slippers.

This shocking incident occurred on September 3rd, with a 2.02-minute video of the assault surfacing only yesterday.

Following the video’s circulation, local authorities swung into action, registering a case against seven individuals, including five women. Subsequently, they took a young man into custody later that night.

The incident unfolded in the Shivganj locality of Mauranipur. Narendra Arya, a resident of the area, runs a clinic adjacent to his residence, where he provides medical care. On the morning of September 3rd, a young man and a girl from the vicinity visited his clinic. As word of their presence reached the girl’s family, they rushed to Narendra Arya’s home, becoming irate upon discovering her at the clinic. Consequently, they subjected Narendra to a severe beating.

यूपी के झांसी में भीड़ ने एक युवक को जंजीरों से बांध कर घसीटा। चप्पलों से पीट कर उसका जुलूस निकला। इसका वीडियो भी सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। pic.twitter.com/5IXntD7NCF — Ashok Tonger (@ashok_tonger) September 6, 2023

The video footage of the incident captures Narendra seated on a platform, his hands and legs bound with a rope by a young man. Subsequently, both a woman and a man struck him with slippers, after which they began dragging him by the rope. This led to Narendra falling from the platform, yet the people persisted in their assault, continuing to drag him away.

Throughout this ordeal, the young man requested the attackers to release him, but his pleas went unanswered as they continued to kick and punch him. Narendra sustained numerous injuries, including scratches on his hands, legs, and back, due to the dragging.

The women involved in the assault alleged that Narendra facilitated meetings between young couples at his home and clinic, despite lacking any medical qualifications. In response, Narendra refuted these allegations, asserting that the boy and girl from the neighborhood had sought his medical advice.

Regarding the legal aspect of the case, SP Rural Gopinath Soni confirmed that a case had been registered against Rajdeep, Bharti, Heera’s brother, and four unidentified women under sections 147, 323, 504, 506, and 342 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on Narendra’s complaint. One suspect is in custody and undergoing interrogation, while efforts are underway to identify the women involved in the incident.