Watch: Flamingoes’ nesting area in Rann of Kutch amazes social media users, see viral video here

A stunning drone visual of flamingos' nesting area has recently gone viral. In the video, a vast deserted area of countless flamingo nests with eggs on top is captured by the drone. As the drone hovers over the vast area, social media users are amazed to see the visual treat.

The video has been retweeted by Dev Choudhary, District Development Officer (DDO) and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Rajkot.

“Beautiful pictures have emerged from Rann of Kutch," the tweet in Hindi read. " Thousands of migratory birds flock this area in winter season,” the tweet further added. The post also mentioned that the area where the eggs were laid was known as Gudhkar national park and the pictures were interesting.

Watch the video here:

So far, the video has collected more than 21,000 views and the number is increasing. A few people expressed their love and excitement on the interesting video while other users became wary of drone movement that could affect the flamingo’s life.

Among the many users, one commented stating that the drone is disturbing the birds. He also pointed out that due to drones, there are no flamingos near the eggs. The social media user requested not to promote such videos again and demanded strict action on the one recording it.

However, Rajkumar Yadav, Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer commented on the post saying it was lovely.

According to an Indian Express report, there were around 60,000 hatchlings last year that emerged from a nesting ground of the Great Rann of Kutch (GRK) in Kuda stretch. Furthermore, from August to September 2020, there were around 1,00,000 nests which were found by forest officials during their visits to the Kuda area in eastern Kutch.

After inspecting the site, the experts called the breeding attempt by the birds a successful one. Also, it was for the second consecutive year, officials claimed.

For the unversed, Flamingos are very sensitive birds, they can abandon their eggs if their nests are disturbed. Additionally, it takes around four weeks for the eggs to hatch.