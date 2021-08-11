Watch: Fire department, locals rescue woman after she falls into 50-feet deep well in Wayanad

Currently, a video of the rescue operation is making rounds on social media, where officials from the fire department and locals can be seen using a rope and small net to bring the lady out of the well.

In an unfortunate incident, a woman in Kerala’s Wayanad district fell into a 50-feet deep well. Soon after the locals got to know about the incident, they instantly called the fire department and informed them about the same.

With timely action and long hours of effort from locals and the Fire Department officials, the woman was rescued on Tuesday, 10 August.

The net was first thrown into the well following which the woman was pulled out safely. The 1.05-minute clip was shared by news agency ANI on their social media handle.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Kerala: Fire Department officials and locals rescued a woman after she fell into a 50-feet deep well in Wayanad (10.08) pic.twitter.com/5tG6Jq0vx3 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

As per the video, people surrounding the woman can be seen lending their hands in the rescue operation. So far, it is unknown whether the woman was injured or not. But through the video, it can be seen that she was able to stand after being rescued.

After being shared on social media, this video has got more than 7 thousand views till now. Twitter users lauded the concerned officials and locals for their timely action and support. Many praised them for saving the woman’s life.

For the unversed, Wayanad is a rural district in Kerala which is famous for camping and trekking trails, waterfalls, caves, bird-watching sites, and others.