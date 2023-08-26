WATCH: Fire breaks out in Bharat Gaurav tourist train near Madurai, leaves 10 dead, several injured

At least eight people have died and several others were left injured after a fire broke out in the Bharat Gaurav tourist train at the Madurai yard in Tamil Nadu.

The train, carrying mostly pilgrims, was on its way to Rameswaram from Uttar Pradesh.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Fire reported in private/individual coach at Madurai yard at 5:15 am today in Punalur-Madurai Express. Fire services have arrived and put off the fire and no damage has caused to another coaches. The passengers have allegedly smuggled gas cylinder that caused… pic.twitter.com/5H7wQeGu93 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023

VIDEO | Several killed after a fire broke out in a tourist train parked on Bodi Lane near Madurai railway station in the wee hours of Saturday. pic.twitter.com/z6EMz4xsXn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 26, 2023

An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh has been announced to the family of the deceased.

According to the Southern Railway Authority, the train came to a halt near Madurai railway station when the accident occurred.

Preliminary investigation shows that the fire broke out after the pilgrims tried to cook something inside the train using a gas cylinder.

MS Sangeetha, Madurai District Collector, said, “This morning when they tried to make coffee & tried to light the gas stove, there was a cylinder blast. 55 people have been rescued & as of now, we have retrieved nine bodies…Rescue operation is underway.”

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: “Today early morning at 5:30 am there was a fire accident in the coach which was halted here at Madurai railway station…They were pilgrims & were travelling from Uttar Pradesh. This morning when they tried to make coffee & tried to lit the gas stove, there… https://t.co/MgXuD4CDir pic.twitter.com/iDDBOmjIDX — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023

The fire initially broke out in one of the compartments of the train following which it quickly spread out to the adjacent ones.