WATCH: Fire breaks out in Bharat Gaurav tourist train near Madurai, leaves 10 dead, several injured
Preliminary investigation shows that the fire broke out after the pilgrims tried to cook something inside the train using a gas cylinder
At least eight people have died and several others were left injured after a fire broke out in the Bharat Gaurav tourist train at the Madurai yard in Tamil Nadu.
The train, carrying mostly pilgrims, was on its way to Rameswaram from Uttar Pradesh.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Fire reported in private/individual coach at Madurai yard at 5:15 am today in Punalur-Madurai Express. Fire services have arrived and put off the fire and no damage has caused to another coaches. The passengers have allegedly smuggled gas cylinder that caused… pic.twitter.com/5H7wQeGu93
— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023
VIDEO | Several killed after a fire broke out in a tourist train parked on Bodi Lane near Madurai railway station in the wee hours of Saturday. pic.twitter.com/z6EMz4xsXn
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 26, 2023
An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh has been announced to the family of the deceased.
According to the Southern Railway Authority, the train came to a halt near Madurai railway station when the accident occurred.
Preliminary investigation shows that the fire broke out after the pilgrims tried to cook something inside the train using a gas cylinder.
MS Sangeetha, Madurai District Collector, said, “This morning when they tried to make coffee & tried to light the gas stove, there was a cylinder blast. 55 people have been rescued & as of now, we have retrieved nine bodies…Rescue operation is underway.”
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: “Today early morning at 5:30 am there was a fire accident in the coach which was halted here at Madurai railway station…They were pilgrims & were travelling from Uttar Pradesh. This morning when they tried to make coffee & tried to lit the gas stove, there… https://t.co/MgXuD4CDir pic.twitter.com/iDDBOmjIDX
— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023
The fire initially broke out in one of the compartments of the train following which it quickly spread out to the adjacent ones.
