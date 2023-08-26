India

WATCH: Fire breaks out in Bharat Gaurav tourist train near Madurai, leaves 10 dead, several injured

Preliminary investigation shows that the fire broke out after the pilgrims tried to cook something inside the train using a gas cylinder

Ayndrila Banerjee Last Updated:August 26, 2023 09:59:40 IST
Screengrab from the video. PTI

At least eight people have died and several others were left injured after a fire broke out in the Bharat Gaurav tourist train at the Madurai yard in Tamil Nadu.

The train, carrying mostly pilgrims, was on its way to Rameswaram from Uttar Pradesh.

An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh has been announced to the family of the deceased.

According to the Southern Railway Authority, the train came to a halt near Madurai railway station when the accident occurred.

Preliminary investigation shows that the fire broke out after the pilgrims tried to cook something inside the train using a gas cylinder.

MS Sangeetha, Madurai District Collector, said, “This morning when they tried to make coffee & tried to light the gas stove, there was a cylinder blast. 55 people have been rescued & as of now, we have retrieved nine bodies…Rescue operation is underway.”

The fire initially broke out in one of the compartments of the train following which it quickly spread out to the adjacent ones.

Published on: August 26, 2023 09:45:24 IST

