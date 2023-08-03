WATCH: Face down in puddle and on all fours, NCC cadets get brutally caned by senior in Maharashtra
The viral video from Thane shows young men being punished by the senior NCC member for not being able to carry out his challenging drill
A shocking video allegedly from the training of members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in KG Joshi College of Arts & NG Bedekar College of Commerce (Autonomous), Thane, closer to Mumbai is going viral on social media.
The clip shows around six to eight men in a push-up posture pinned their head in muddy water amid rain and hands on their back, being mercilessly whacked by a ‘senior’ with a stick.
As per reports, these men were being punished by the senior NCC member for not being able to carry out his challenging drill.
Related Articles
The men being thrashed could be hearing crying and wailing in pain.
The video appears to have been captured by one of the students of the college from behind a window.
खूप भयानक आहे हे. ज्याप्रकारे हे सीनिअर एनसीसीचे विद्यार्थी शिक्षेच्या नावाखाली अमानुष मारहाण करत आहे.हेे पाहता त्यांना कशाचीच भीती नाही. हे काय पहिल्यांदा नाही होत आहे अनेक वेळा ह्या गोष्टी घडतात.पण ट्रेनिंग च्या नावाखाली अशी मारहाण केली जाते. #NCC #thane #joshibedekarcollege pic.twitter.com/df73N23w3e
— Padmesh Pawar || पदमेश पवार (@PawarPadmesh) August 3, 2023
'Action will be taken'
"We will not tolerate such behaviour," College principal Suchitra Naik said.
"He is an NCC student. Action will be taken. But I would also like to tell that a lot of good work has been done here by the NCC," she said.
"NCC training has been taking place here for almost 40 years. This incident happened in the absence of the teacher. It is evident from the act that what the student did, only mentally ill people can do," the principal added.
also read
Manipur viral video: 'Moral breakdown within the community'; Meiteis face razor-sharp questions over morality
Unless the pain is shared, Manipur will continue to suffer and bleed and will remain a poignant reminder of our collective failure to bring true harmony
SC calls for evolving broad mechanism to deal with violence against women in strife-torn Manipur
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday said that Manipur viral video incident is not an isolated case and called for evolving broader mechanism to deal with violence against women in the strife-torn state
Govt ready to discuss Manipur issue in House, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Speaking briefly in Lok Sabha, Shah requested opposition leaders to allow debate, saying it was important for truth to come out before the country on the Manipur issue.