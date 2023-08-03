WATCH: Face down in puddle and on all fours, NCC cadets get brutally caned by senior in Maharashtra

A shocking video allegedly from the training of members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in KG Joshi College of Arts & NG Bedekar College of Commerce (Autonomous), Thane, closer to Mumbai is going viral on social media.

The clip shows around six to eight men in a push-up posture pinned their head in muddy water amid rain and hands on their back, being mercilessly whacked by a ‘senior’ with a stick.

As per reports, these men were being punished by the senior NCC member for not being able to carry out his challenging drill.

The men being thrashed could be hearing crying and wailing in pain.

The video appears to have been captured by one of the students of the college from behind a window.

'Action will be taken'

"We will not tolerate such behaviour," College principal Suchitra Naik said.

"He is an NCC student. Action will be taken. But I would also like to tell that a lot of good work has been done here by the NCC," she said.

"NCC training has been taking place here for almost 40 years. This incident happened in the absence of the teacher. It is evident from the act that what the student did, only mentally ill people can do," the principal added.