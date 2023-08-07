WATCH: Excited on Rahul Gandhi's return, spirited Adhir Ranjan stuffs sweets into Mallikarjun Kharge's mouth
The Supreme Court on 4 August stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case for the ‘Modi’ surname remark he allegedly made during a political rally in 2019
Opposition leaders from the INDIA alliance were seen celebrating Rahul Gandhi’s reentry into the Lok Sabha as a Member of Parliament on Monday.
Demonstrating his joy, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was seen playfully feeding sweets to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The video has now gone viral on social media.
#WATCH | I.N.D.I.A alliance leaders celebrate following restoration of Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
(Source: AICC) pic.twitter.com/vaVwBcreYM
— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023
In another video, Kharge was seen feeding sweets to other leaders. “The decision to reinstate Shri @RahulGandhi as an MP is a welcome step. It brings relief to the people of India, and especially to Wayanad. Whatever time is left of their tenure, BJP and Modi Govt should utilise that by concentrating on actual governance rather than denigrating Democracy by targeting opposition leaders,” he tweeted.
The decision to reinstate Shri @RahulGandhi as an MP is a welcome step.
It brings relief to the people of India, and especially to Wayanad.
Whatever time is left of their tenure, BJP and Modi Govt should utilise that by concentrating on actual governance rather than… pic.twitter.com/kikcZqfFvn
— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 7, 2023
Senior party leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted “With enormous relief, welcome the official announcement of @RahulGandhi’s reinstatement. He can now resume his duties in the Lok Sabha to serve the people of India and his constituents in Wayanad. A victory for justice and our democracy!”.
With enormous relief, welcome the official announcement of @RahulGandhi’s reinstatement. He can now resume his duties in the Lok Sabha to serve the people of India and his constituents in Wayanad. A victory for justice and for our democracy!@INCIndia @ProfCong
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 7, 2023
