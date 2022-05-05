Watch | Elephant herd splashes in mud to beat heat wave, see video here

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan posted a video on his Twitter handle that shows an elephant herd standing in and around a water body filled with muddy waters.

The soaring temperatures seem to have an impact on everyone, including the animals. However, humans are not the only ones who love taking baths to beat the heat and this video of the elephants taking a mud bath surely proves us right.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan posted a video on his Twitter handle that shows an elephant herd standing in and around a water body filled with muddy waters. Throughout the video, the baby giants are seen enjoying themselves as they kill the heat with a splash!

Have a look at the video here:

Some fun. This is how they are killing the heat !! pic.twitter.com/rcChYfWChy — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 2, 2022

The forest official also explained the phenomenon by replying to his own tweet. Kaswan wrote that elephants love to do wallowing as it keeps them cool.

He further mentioned that the elephants don’t have sweat glands but have a high volume to surface area ratio due to which heat is generated.

So heat dissipation in this way or by flapping their ears is very important for them, Kaswan mentioned.

This is called as wallowing. Elephants love to do that. It keeps them cool. Elephants don’t have sweat glands but have high volume to surface area ratio and hence heat is generated. So heat dissipation in this manner or by flapping their ears is very important. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 2, 2022

The video was posted on 2 May and has so far garnered more than 54,000 views.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote that the 'baby elephant on the right was like okay brothers' and it was like it expressed its desire to be at the location.

Baby elephant on the right is like okay brothers, I am done, just leave me here. — Gaurav Desai 🇮🇳 (@desai_d96) May 2, 2022

Another user wrote that this was a sight to behold and an honour to watch those gentle beings in their natural environment. "It's so important for us to ensure their wellbeing," the user said.

Sight to behold !! What an honor and privilege to watch these gentle beings in their natural environment.. it’s so important for us to ensure their wellbeing. — A Singh (@CalifPoppy20) May 2, 2022

A user was quick to point out that even this water gets heated so large coolers and cold shelters are required for these animals.

Even this water gets heated .poor animals need large coolers &cold shelters — VIJAYA SREE N (@LEOVSN) May 3, 2022

What do you think of the adorable elephants video?