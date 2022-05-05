Watch | Elephant herd splashes in mud to beat heat wave, see video here
IFS officer Parveen Kaswan posted a video on his Twitter handle that shows an elephant herd standing in and around a water body filled with muddy waters.
The soaring temperatures seem to have an impact on everyone, including the animals. However, humans are not the only ones who love taking baths to beat the heat and this video of the elephants taking a mud bath surely proves us right.
IFS officer Parveen Kaswan posted a video on his Twitter handle that shows an elephant herd standing in and around a water body filled with muddy waters. Throughout the video, the baby giants are seen enjoying themselves as they kill the heat with a splash!
Have a look at the video here:
Some fun. This is how they are killing the heat !! pic.twitter.com/rcChYfWChy
— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 2, 2022
The forest official also explained the phenomenon by replying to his own tweet. Kaswan wrote that elephants love to do wallowing as it keeps them cool.
He further mentioned that the elephants don’t have sweat glands but have a high volume to surface area ratio due to which heat is generated.
So heat dissipation in this way or by flapping their ears is very important for them, Kaswan mentioned.
This is called as wallowing. Elephants love to do that. It keeps them cool.
Elephants don’t have sweat glands but have high volume to surface area ratio and hence heat is generated.
So heat dissipation in this manner or by flapping their ears is very important.
— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 2, 2022
The video was posted on 2 May and has so far garnered more than 54,000 views.
Reacting to the video, a user wrote that the 'baby elephant on the right was like okay brothers' and it was like it expressed its desire to be at the location.
Baby elephant on the right is like okay brothers, I am done, just leave me here.
— Gaurav Desai 🇮🇳 (@desai_d96) May 2, 2022
Another user wrote that this was a sight to behold and an honour to watch those gentle beings in their natural environment. "It's so important for us to ensure their wellbeing," the user said.
Sight to behold !! What an honor and privilege to watch these gentle beings in their natural environment.. it’s so important for us to ensure their wellbeing.
— A Singh (@CalifPoppy20) May 2, 2022
A user was quick to point out that even this water gets heated so large coolers and cold shelters are required for these animals.
Even this water gets heated .poor animals need large coolers &cold shelters
— VIJAYA SREE N (@LEOVSN) May 3, 2022
What do you think of the adorable elephants video?
also read
Watch | Wild elephant gets too close to bus, cracks windshield; Twitter lauds driver's calmness
So far, this video has been viewed more than 15,000 times. As per local news reports, this brief encounter with the elephant took place at around 4 pm when the bus was on its way to Munnar.
Elephant returns to childhood rescue centre with new-born calf, know full story here
In the heartwarming clip, the female tusker can be seen with her calf along with her elder son visiting the rescue centre
Drama unfolds among elephant calves over milk, mother looks away; watch it here
In the 30-second clip, one can see Lexi, the baby calf constantly trying to move Lulu, her sibling, with her trunk. Lexi then gives her sister a head butt and Lulu is forced to move out of the scene