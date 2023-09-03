WATCH: Efforts on for 1000 yrs to eradicate 'Sanatan dharma', no one could succeed, says Congress leader Acharya Pramod

Reacting over Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated’ remark, Congress leader Acharya Pramod said that efforts for 1000 years to eradicate ‘Sanatan dharma’, no one could succeed.

“There is a competition among leaders to abuse Hindus. For 1000 years there have been efforts to erase ‘Sanatan dharma’. No one could erase it…,” he said.

BJP’s Amit Malviya took to X and slammed MK Stalin adding, “Rahul Gandhi speaks of ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan’ but Congress ally DMK’s scion talks about eradicating Sanatana Dharma.”

“Congress’s silence is support for this genocidal call. INDIA Alliance, true to its name, if given an opportunity, will annihilate the millennia-old civilization that is Bharat,” Malviya said.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also criticized Stalin’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma. He said that the reality of some people in Tamil Nadu has now come out, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

“Just a few days ago, we organized Kashi Tamil Sangamam, and Lord Vishwanath is commemorated in every village in Tamil Nadu…’ Sanatana’ is eternal, nothing is going to happen with these political remarks…,” Pradhan said.

On the other hand, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Acharya Satyendra Das said that the Sanatana Dharma cannot be eradicated at any cost.

“’Sanatana Dharma’ has existed for centuries and will remain so. He (Udhayanidhi Stalin) does not understand the real meaning of ‘Sanatana Dharma’, whatever he is saying is absolutely wrong…,” Das told ANI.

Speaking at a conference on Saturday, Udhayanidhi said Sanatana Dharma is like malaria and dengue that should not merely be opposed, but “eradicated”.

“There are some things which we have to eradicate and we can’t merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue fever, malaria, corona, all these are things that we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam is also like this,” he had said.