WATCH: ED conducts raid at Haryana ex-minister Gopal Kanda's Gurugram house

The enforcement directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at former minister of Haryana Gopal Kanda’s residence in Gurugram.

The search agency also carried our raid at Kanda’s office.

Kanda was acquitted in air hostess Geetika Sharma suicide case on July 25.

Geetika Sharma was formerly employed with Kanda's MDLR airlines. She was found dead at her residence in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar in 2012.

As per reports, ED sleuths scrutinised the documents kept at Kanda's office and residence.

The team of ED officials reached Kanda's house and office around 6 am on Wednesday.

