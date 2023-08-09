WATCH: ED conducts raid at Haryana ex-minister Gopal Kanda's Gurugram house
The Enforcement Directorate officials scrutinised the documents kept at former minister of Haryana Gopal Kanda's office and residence
The enforcement directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at former minister of Haryana Gopal Kanda’s residence in Gurugram.
The search agency also carried our raid at Kanda’s office.
Kanda was acquitted in air hostess Geetika Sharma suicide case on July 25.
VIDEO | ED conducts searches at former Haryana Minister Gopal Kanda’s residence in Gurugram. He was acquitted in air hostess Geetika Sharma suicide case on July 25. pic.twitter.com/xowmdnCIcl
Geetika Sharma was formerly employed with Kanda's MDLR airlines. She was found dead at her residence in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar in 2012.
As per reports, ED sleuths scrutinised the documents kept at Kanda's office and residence.
The team of ED officials reached Kanda's house and office around 6 am on Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Refresh for more updates.
