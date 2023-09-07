WATCH: DRDO deploys counter-drone system to tackle aerial threats during G20 Summit
The counter-drone system that has been deployed to provide security during the G-20 summit, has the capability to detect and destroy drones from significant ranges.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has deployed a counter-drone system developed in the diplomatic enclave in the national capital to provide protection against any possible drone threat.
The drone systems of the DRDO and Indian Army along with other civilian agencies are working round the clock to tackle aerial threats, defence officials told ANI.
#WATCH | Delhi | Indian counter-drone system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) deployed in the diplomatic enclave in the national capital to provide protection against any possible drone threat. The drone systems of the DRDO & Indian Army along… pic.twitter.com/BCDBJMczs4
— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
Related Articles
The counter-drone system that has been deployed to provide security during the G-20 summit, has the capability to detect and destroy drones from significant ranges.
also read
G20 Summit: From millets to litthi chokha, the food being served to world leaders
Cuisine at the G20 Summit is being given special attention. A menu of nearly 500 items is being arranged, including several fusion cuisines. The Taj has also added millet-based meals to its menu in honour of the International Year of Millets in 2023
G20 Summit in Delhi: Is there a shortage of parking space for VVIP planes?
More than 40 world leaders will arrive in Delhi for the G20 summit on 9-10 September, many of them in VVIP aircraft. While 50 such planes are expected to fly into the National Capital, the IGI Airport and Palam base have parking space for about 40
Why G20 is leaving Delhi with a shortage of luxury cars
With thousands of delegates slated to attend the G20 meeting in September, Delhi is facing a shortage of luxury vehicles. Transport companies say some embassies require as many as 100 cars and Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Lexus and Toyota models are the most in demand