WATCH: DRDO deploys counter-drone system to tackle aerial threats during G20 Summit

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has deployed a counter-drone system developed in the diplomatic enclave in the national capital to provide protection against any possible drone threat.

The drone systems of the DRDO and Indian Army along with other civilian agencies are working round the clock to tackle aerial threats, defence officials told ANI.

The counter-drone system that has been deployed to provide security during the G-20 summit, has the capability to detect and destroy drones from significant ranges.