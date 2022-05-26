Watch |Differently-abled father drops kids to school on tricycle, see video here

The video was shared by the IAS officer on her Twitter handle and has been viewed multiple times.

Parents can go to any extent for their children and a recent video shared by IAS officer Sonal Goel certainly proves this fact.

In the now-viral video, we can see the specially-abled father sitting on the tricycle with his children. While his son is seen sitting with him in front, his daughter is seen wearing a school uniform, sitting on the back of the tricycle. The video appears to be shot by someone who had bumped into them on the road.

Have a look at the video here:

Goel simply captioned the video as "Father" to convey the depth of the relationship we share with our parents.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Father is FATHER." Another user wrote that the picture spoke a thousand words.

This video was a lesson for all on how to be kind and strong in all situations, wrote the third.

While most of the people appreciated the effort of the specially-abled man, some users criticised the act of sharing the video on a social media platform. Calling it was heart wrenching, a user cited that the video was recorded without their permission and that the viewers would forget the matter in two days.

A user even pointed out that the girl in the video did not look very comfortable with the videography.

