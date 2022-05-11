Watch: Dhinchak Pooja releases new song Ek Aur Selfie Lene Do, video creates buzz on internet

In the music video, Pooja can be seen taking selfies in front of replicas of the Eiffel Tower and Statue of Liberty. She sings while posing in front of the replica with her phone - 'Raat ke baj gay ek ya do, ek aur selfie lene do'

Dhinchak Pooja is not an unfamiliar name, especially for social media users. She shot to fame in 2017 with her debut song Selfie Maine Le Li which went widely viral. The song was watched by millions across the world when it first hit the internet.

Following her debut, Pooja came up with other tracks like Swag Wali Topi, Dilon Ka Shooter, and Baapu Dede Thoda Cash. Even during the COVID-induced lockdowns in 2020, Pooja entertained her fans with a coronavirus awareness-themed song titled Hoga Na Karona.

Once again, the internet sensation is back with her new track - Ek Aur Selfie Lene Do and no wonder her latest music video has been grabbing eyeballs of social media users.

The new video opens with the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant sitting in front of the mirror. She is looking straight at the camera and mouthing the lyrics of her new song.

In the music video, Pooja can be seen taking selfies in front of replicas of the Eiffel Tower and Statue of Liberty. She sings while posing in front of the replica with her phone - 'Raat ke baj gay ek ya do, ek aur selfie lene do'.

Check out the new track here:

Since its release on 8 May, the now-viral video has more than 20K views. Much to everyone's expectation, Pooja's song has collected several hilarious reactions on social media.

During her initial days of fame, when her songs were released, social media users trolled her for her ‘cringe’ lyrics and singing. Many would comment saying ‘bas karo’ every time she released a song on YouTube.

Her original name is Pooja Jain, and the YouTuber has earned fame for her quirky lyrics. In January, she had posted another video titled I Am a Biker. In the video, she could be seen riding a motorcycle without a helmet which eventually put her into trouble.