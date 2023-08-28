WATCH: Devotees escorted to Shiv temples in Haryana's Nuh by police to perform 'Jal Abhishek'

Around 100 devotees were being taken to Shiv temples in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday by police to perform ‘Jal Abhishek’ and offer prayers. Security has been tightened in the district as the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has planned to carry out Braj Mandal Jalaabhishek Yatra.

Earlier in the day, ‘Jalabhishek’ was performed and prayers were offered in the Shiva temple of Nalhad in Nuh. A ban has been imposed on the devotees entering the district from neighbouring places.

VIDEO | Devotees being taken to Shiv temples in Nuh, Haryana by police to perform 'Jal Abhishek'.

Haryana ADGP Mamta Singh clarified that no permission has been given for the 'yatra'. "Like all Somvars (Mondays of Sawan month), devotees are performing the rituals of 'Jal Abhishek' at all the three temples (in Nuh) today. Police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed and checking is being done at several places."

VIDEO | "No permission has been given for the 'yatra'. Like all Somvars (Mondays of Sawan month), devotees are performing the rituals of 'Jal Abhishek' at all the three temples (in Nuh) today. Police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed and checking is being done…

On August 13, the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat gave a call to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh on 28 August which was disrupted by the communal clashes on 31 July.

The VHP said the procession would be taken out and asserted that there was no need to obtain permission for such religious events.

Meanwhile, the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra called by the VHP in Nuh was supposed to begin from the Nalhar temple at 11 am.

Talking about VHP's 'Jal Abhishek Yatra' in Nuh, Mahamandleshwar Swami Dharamdev said: "The 'Jal Abhishek Yatra' is not being held the way it was supposed to, but the formality shall be completed. Any religious work should be done peacefully and these traditions should continue."

VIDEO | "The 'Jal Abhishek Yatra' is not being held the way it was supposed to, but the formality shall be completed. Any religious work should be done peacefully and these traditions should continue," says Mahamandleshwar Swami Dharamdev on VHP's 'Jal Abhishek Yatra' in Nuh,…

The police are checking addresses on Aadhaar cards, and only permitting locals inside the temple. Priests that came to the temple on Monday morning were escorted out. Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in Nuh, with administration officials saying that the borders surrounding the district have been sealed and entry would not be allowed to anyone except the locals in the area.

The authorities have denied permission for the yatra, keeping in view the G20 Sherpa group meeting which is to be held in the district from 3-7 September.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Sunday, said permission for the Yatra was declined as a precautionary step and appealed to devotees to offer prayers at local temples instead of going to other places in the state.

