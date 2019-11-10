WATCH: Demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992; one of the most comprehensive documentaries available on Ayodhya

This video gives one of the most comprehensive documentaries available on Ayodhya and analysis of the incident in Uttar Pradesh's temple town. It shows what had happened in Ayodhya during the demolition through exclusive footages. It also features conversations with Kar Sevaks and security personnel who reveal details about the event. The video also depicts the then mood and political climate of the Hindu and Muslim communities after the incident as reporters took to the streets to ask people what they thought of the event.