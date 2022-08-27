Watch: Delhi Police thanks K9 squad on International Dog Day

Delhi Police often use the online platform as a bridge between them and the general audience. They are spotted a number of times sharing posts to spread awareness on different topics.

Nowadays, dogs are quite trending across social media. On the occasion of International Dog Day on Friday, numerous photos and videos featuring cute and adorable canines surfaced the internet. But, the Delhi Police came up with something different that reminds us how police dogs are equally responsible for our security. They came up with a Twitter post to mark the importance of the K9 squad in the police department. The K9 squad includes trained German Shepherds who are assigned to search for drugs, explosives and other illegal items with their extreme sense of smell.

Sharing some scenes from the K9 squad’s training ground, Delhi Police wrote in the post, “Hand in Hand with us, Man’s Best Friend is always at work to keep the National Capital safe and secured.” In the video, a team of German Shepherds can be seen going through some training sessions. Apart from their commendable discipline, the sweet bonding with their trainers is also quite a pleasure to watch. This unique approach grabbed much attention from internet users. They went on to appreciate the department for demonstrating the importance of the K9 squad on that special day.

Since being shared, the clip has earned more than 7,000 views on Twitter and garnered more than 280 likes so far. It has been shared across other social media platforms as well.

A user tagged the force as “the most diligent one.”

Besides praising Delhi Police, another user explained, “German Shepherd is the best-ever breed in the world. From smelling to attacking, there is no replacement for this breed.”

Delhi Police often uses the online platform as a bridge between them and the general audience. They are spotted a number of times sharing posts to spread awareness on different topics. Earlier, they took to their official Twitter and asked people to wear masks and follow other COVID protocols as the cases have again been on rise in the country.

They used the recent viral dialogue from the Hindi television soap, Anupamaa and wrote, “You may go wherever and whenever you want to but make sure you follow COVID protocol.” That Twitter exchange also grabbed the eyeballs of people and received more than 30,000 views.