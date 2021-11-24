Watch: 'Dancing Dadi' groove to Diljit Dosanjh's hit track Lover; netizens laud moves
Most of us enjoy watching dancers groove to the rhythm of trending songs and social media platforms have now become a great space for people creatively expressing themselves through their dance moves.
One such video which is winning hearts is of Ravi Bala Sharma, also known as ‘Dancing Dadi’. The video of the 63-year-old grandmother shaking a leg to the tunes of Diljit Dosanjh’s song Lover has gone viral. The video was posted on Instagram by Sharma on her official account @ravi.bala.sharma. Watch the viral video here:
For Sharma, age is just a number and this phrase is not only mentioned in her Instagram account, but also reflects in her dance moves and her life choices. She goes by the name ‘dancing dadi’ and her profile consists of various videos where she can be seen grooving to latest songs, including several traditional and Bollywood numbers.
The viral video shows her dancing outdoor in a trendy outfit — a striped t-shirt, coat and sweatpants. The grandmother's gracious moves and spot on expressions add charm to the video.
The 63-year-old artist has over 1.5 lakh followers on her Instagram account and is admired for her for spirit and talent. Her viral video has garnered over 4,455 likes since it was first posted.
The comment section of the video is filled with appreciations. Many were impressed by her moves, while others appreciated her boundless energy in the performance. Several users also tagged popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.
The three-minute song, Lover, by Diljit Dosanjh was released in August this year and became popular with the masses, garnering over 48 million views on YouTube.
