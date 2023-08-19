WATCH: CM Yogi Adityanath takes stock of Ayodhya Ram Temple construction

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday went to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to take stock of the construction activity.

#WATCH | UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes stock of the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/IdHB21HXOY — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023

Prior to this, CM Yogi offered his prayers to lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janamabhoomi in Ayodhya.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers to lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janamabhoomi in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/nbMiThzdrh — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be open to devotees by January next year.

Before the doors of the temple are even opened for visitors, two jetties will be deployed on River Saryu to promote tourism in the temple town.

The jetties will operate from the Guptar Ghat and Naya Ghat. With the introduction of these, Ayodhya will become the second city in UP after Varanasi to have jetties to attack tourism in the state.