WATCH: CM Yogi Adityanath takes stock of Ayodhya Ram Temple construction

CM Yogi offered his prayers to lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janamabhoomi in Ayodhya

FP Staff Last Updated:August 19, 2023 12:32:53 IST
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday went to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to take stock of the construction activity.

Prior to this, CM Yogi offered his prayers to lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janamabhoomi in Ayodhya.

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be open to devotees by January next year.

Before the doors of the temple are even opened for visitors, two jetties will be deployed on River Saryu to promote tourism in the temple town.

The jetties will operate from the Guptar Ghat and Naya Ghat. With the introduction of these, Ayodhya will become the second city in UP after Varanasi to have jetties to attack tourism in the state.

Published on: August 19, 2023 12:32:53 IST

