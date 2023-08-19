WATCH: CM Yogi Adityanath takes stock of Ayodhya Ram Temple construction
CM Yogi offered his prayers to lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janamabhoomi in Ayodhya
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday went to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to take stock of the construction activity.
#WATCH | UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes stock of the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/IdHB21HXOY
— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023
Related Articles
Prior to this, CM Yogi offered his prayers to lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janamabhoomi in Ayodhya.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers to lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janamabhoomi in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/nbMiThzdrh
— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023
The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be open to devotees by January next year.
Before the doors of the temple are even opened for visitors, two jetties will be deployed on River Saryu to promote tourism in the temple town.
The jetties will operate from the Guptar Ghat and Naya Ghat. With the introduction of these, Ayodhya will become the second city in UP after Varanasi to have jetties to attack tourism in the state.
also read
Ram Mandir: Opposition accuses Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust of illicit land deal
The Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party Sunday accused Ram Mandir Trust set up by the Centre in 2020 of a major land scam in which the price of a piece of land changed from Rs 2 crore to Rs 18.5 crore in minutes
WATCH latest photographs of construction work of Ayodhya’s Ram temple
More than 80 per cent of construction work on the ground floor of the temple has been completed, Champat Rai, the general secretary of the trust said
Ayodhya: More than 40% of Ram temple construction work complete within two years
Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust said that devotees from all over the world could pay obeisance to the deity from December 2023