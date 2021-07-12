Watch: Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh triggers flash floods in Dharamshala, causes damage in Bhagsu Nag

There is an orange weather alert on Monday and Tuesday (12 July and 13 July) for heavy to very heavy rains in plains and mid-hills

A cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala has caused flash floods in the hilly town and washed away vehicles in the Bhagsu Nag area.

ANI put out a video shared by Mcleodganj SHO Vipin Chaudhary showing the streets flooded with water.

#WATCH Flash flood in Bhagsu Nag, Dharamshala due to heavy rainfall. #HimachalPradesh

(Video credit: SHO Mcleodganj Vipin Chaudhary) pic.twitter.com/SaFjg1MTl4 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

While several cars were submerged in water, the video recorded by residents of the town shows a white car floating down the street due to the force of flood water. A few more vehicles were also seen at the end of the street, submerged in water. Another video shared by ANI shows the Manjhi River in the state raging due to heavy rainfall. The overflowing of the river has caused damage to around 10 shops in the nearby areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow weather alert for 14 July and 15 July.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, two people went missing in the Kangra flash floods.

While there are flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, 30 people have been killed in the states of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh due to incidents of lightning.

The Indian Express reported that ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the victims has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Mod.

On Monday, IMD said that the southwestern monsoon has covered parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh.