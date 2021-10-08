Identified as Jagathish M, the auto-rickshaw driver has taken social media by storm.

An auto-rickshaw driver from Chennai has made a Guinness World Record (GWR) by driving his three-wheeler on two wheels for a distance of 2.2 kilometres. Usually, attempting or performing a side-wheelie with any vehicle is not that easy but this auto-rickshaw driver made this stunt look like a scene straight out of a Hollywood action movie.

Identified as Jagathish M, the auto-rickshaw driver has taken social media by storm. His stunt with the auto and performance with style has rightly driven their way directly into the coveted Guinness World Record.

Sharing their video on their official handle, the Guinness World Record introduced the man for the furthest side-wheelie on an auto-rickshaw. “Epic Auto-Rickshaw Side Wheelie. Auto-rickshaw driver Jagathish M from Chennai, India tuk tuk this side wheelie distance record to the limit,” the post with this caption reads.

Further labelling the Guinness attempt as an epic side wheelie, the GWR’s official website explained about the record stating that Jagathish drove a remarkable distance of 2.2 km. Also, he made this big attempt by balancing the auto just on two wheels.

Watch the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CUpxctLD7YA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the video, the man can be seen driving his vehicle at a speed of 80 kph. As the video proceeds, the auto-rickshaw driver is seen skillfully maneuvering his vehicle minutes before steering the handle to transfer the vehicle onto two wheels.

However, Jagathish made this record in late 2015, but Guinness World Records shared this clip recently again on 6 October. Since being shared, this video has shocked people online. It has gone viral on the internet, garnering over 3 lakh views.

As per the GWR’s website, Jagathish appeared on the reality TV show titled Guinness World Records – Ab India Todega. During the show, he set the record for the ‘Furthest distance side-wheel’ and it was performed at the Juhu Aerodrome which is in Mumbai. “I never thought this record was achievable, but … I am satisfied,” the record-holder was quoted by GWR.