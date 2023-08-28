WATCH: Burqa-clad woman in Bengaluru abused for walking alongside 'kafir', called names, reminded of religious duties

A deeply distressing incident occurred on the streets of Bengaluru in Karnataka, where a Muslim woman was subjected to harassment from men of her community after being seen with a ‘kafir’.

Reports indicate that the woman, in a burqa, was captured on camera by a bystander while walking alongside the man.

In a troubling exchange, the woman tried to stop the man from filming her, only to be met with his assertion of her duties as a Muslim woman.

Allegedly, the Muslim woman, veiled in her burqa, was subjected to both public humiliation and physical abuse in broad daylight on a busy road.

The disturbing occurrence came to the public’s attention through the video allegedly shot by the accused which quickly got viral across social media platforms.

The video depicts a scene wherein the woman was preparing to sit on a bike with her acquaintance.

Pertaining to this incident, FIR has been registered in CEN Police Station, East Division. One accused has also been arrested. Investigation is underway. https://t.co/IJRgiwvTOu — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) August 28, 2023

However, her attention was drawn to an individual on the opposite side of the road who was recording her actions. This triggered a verbal altercation, which escalated with the involvement of bystanders who subsequently berated the woman.

Attempting to escape the escalating tension, the woman tried to move away from the crowd. However, they pursued her and insisted she remove her burqa before leaving.

In an unsettling turn, one individual from the group held onto her scooter, demanding compliance before allowing her to go. Throughout this distressing scene, the woman endured verbal abuse, all of which unfolded in broad daylight.

Prompt action was taken by the police, who registered a First Information Report (FIR) upon seeing the troubling video circulating on social media.

The FIR was filed at the CEN Police Station in the East Division. An immediate investigation was launched, resulting in the arrest of a person connected to the incident.

A detailed investigation in the matter is underway.