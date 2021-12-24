Watch | Bull drives off two lioness in Gujarat village, video goes viral

The episode was caught on camera which showed the two lionesses appearing on the streets at night and were soon driven away by the bull.

Lions are meant to be found in the zoo or in the jungle. However, the sight of a lion strolling outside our house would definitely leave any of us petrified. But sometimes, these wild cats can be scared away by someone far weaker than them.

A similar incident recently took place in Gujarat wherein a sturdy bull managed to chase away two wild lionesses as they wandered into the city from their natural habitat.

In a CCTV footage that was shared on social media and has now gone viral, a bull can be seen standing outside a house. While it was casually minding its own business, two lionesses approached the bull.

As the wildcats came towards the bull, the bovine animal immediately began to run behind them and heckled them. The three-minute clip shows an intense duel between the lionesses and the bull, where the wildcats make a couple of attempts to pounce and attack the latter.

The bull’s power and might do not deter in front of the wild animals and it manages to emerge victorious, chasing off the two lionesses. According to the Indian Express, the incident took place at Mota Hadmatiya village in Junagadh.

The surveillance video grabbed attention on social media with many viewers commenting on the terrifying incident. Several users expressed concerns regarding the safety of people even as they praised the bull for its courage.

Some users said they were glad to see the bull not tied up as it helped him heckle the wild cats. Another person mentioned that the bull was lucky as both the lionesses were not adults. One user also wrote that such animals were dangerous, posing a threat to villagers and their life.

Incidents of a bovine animal bullying away lions are, however, not new. In July last year, a fierce bull in Rajkot also drove away two lionesses who were feasting on a cow they had preyed upon, as reported by the Times of India.