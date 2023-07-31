WATCH: BSF, Punjab Police recover 3 kg heroin wrapped along Pakistani drone near IB in Tarn Taran

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops in a joint search operation with Punjab Police, on Monday, recovered a consignment of heroin weighing approximately 3kg, wrapped with yellow tape along with a Pakistani Drone from the farming field near village Khemkaran in district Tarn Taran.

Pakistan using drones to drop drugs in Punjab

This comes within days after a close aide of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Special Assistant on Defence Malik Mohd Ahmad Khan, admitted that drones from his country were being used to smuggle drugs to the Indian state of Punjab.

In an interview with senior Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir, Khan, who is a member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Kasur, a city that borders India’s Punjab, was asked about the cross-border smuggling of narcotics, to which he replied in the affirmative.

“Yes, and it (smuggling) is very scary. Recently there have been two incidents where 10 kg heroin was tied to each drone and thrown across,” Khan said, claiming that the agencies have been trying to stop this.

Registration of drones

Also the Pakistani drone with drugs wrapped around has been recovered a day after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called for mandatory registration of drones to check smuggling of drugs and weapons from across the border.

He also emphasised that that there were several incidents when drones went to Pakistan from border districts of the state and returned with consignments.

Mann said like the registration of vehicles, drone registration should also be made compulsory to deal with the menace of drug smuggling.

The Punjab CM said he has already urged the Union government to ensure that registration of drones is made compulsory.

“There are many drones which go from here and return with consignments. There should be registration of drones being operated here. My government has written to the Union Home Ministry in this regard,” Mann said.

The CM said that in two-three incidents, drones were sent from Punjab to across the border and they were later captured by the Border Security Force and police.

