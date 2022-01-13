Watch: Brothers separated during India-Pak partition reunite after 74 years at Kartarpur corridor

The touching video of the reunion has been widely circulated on the internet, garnering a plethora of reactions from social media users.

The Kartarpur Corridor which connects Pakistan's Gurdwara Darbar Sahib to India has reunited two brothers after a span of 74 years. Both the brothers were separated in 1947 during the India-Pakistan partition.

According to a report by Free Press Journal, Muhammad Siddiq came from Pakistan’s Faisalabad to meet his elder brother while Habib, who is a resident of India, arrived at the Kartarpur from the Phullanwal area of Indian Punjab.

Watch the video here:

Kartarpur Sahib corridor has reunited two elderly brothers across the Punjab border after 74 years. The two brothers had parted ways at the time of partition. A corridor of reunion pic.twitter.com/g2FgQco6wG — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) January 12, 2022

The two men cry in each other’s arms and the crowd around them also gets equally emotional. The brothers then wipe off their tears and begin talking as they walk away.

As per ARY News of Pakistan, Muhammad Siddiq has turned 80 and was separated from his family during the partition of the sub-continent whereas his brother Habib aka Shela, lives in Indian Punjab.

Both the brothers also thanked the government of both countries for opening visa-free travel from India to Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor. The Kartarpur Corridor connects the Sikh shrine of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in Gurdaspur district, India to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. The corridor became operational in 2019.

The touching video of the reunion has been widely circulated on the internet, garnering a plethora of reactions from social media users.

A Twitter user wrote, "What these tears are they wouldn't understand those who drew the line of partition", while another person commented, "Finally brothers got reunited".

Most users were glad about the reunion of the siblings and said that the video also brought tears to their eyes.

Below are a few more reactions to the heartening incident:

After a long time, I watched something that really made me a little emotional. Two brothers, one from India's Punjab and the other from Pakistan's Punjab, met in Kartarpur 74 years after they were separated. pic.twitter.com/AIlfPpDEPy — Roohan Ahmed (@Roohan_Ahmed) January 12, 2022

Man made religions, man made hate and man made borders hurt men. — Madhav Kaushal (माधव कौशल) (@maddyc503) January 12, 2022

Kartarpur corridor has evolved as epitome of interfaith harmony, connectivity, goodwill and peace. It also testified that political differences between nations can’t overpower thirst of common ppl segregated amid partition to reconnect. Such Human emotions are bona fide beauty. — . (@AltafSario) January 12, 2022

