WATCH: Bridges inundate in Nagpur following overnight rainfall

As rains continue to batter Maharashtra, several cities including Nagpur faced waterlogging following overnight rains.

Local bridges such as the Narendra Nagar Railway Under Bridge (RuB) and Airport entry road have been shut down owing to heavy rainfall.

Rains across Maharashtra have brought several cities to a standstill. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a red alert for the capital city of Mumbai till Thursday afternoon.

In Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, at least six people died after being struck by lightning. Seven people were left injured due to lightning.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a statement that read, “In view of the heavy rainfall, BMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal have declared a holiday for all municipal, government and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in Mumbai city and suburbs for tomorrow, July 27.”

#WATCH | Maharastra: Severe rain lashes parts of Mumbai. 'Orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall was issued for the city for today. (Visuals from Wadi Bandar)

“The BMC requests all citizens to stay alert, remain indoors and kindly follow instructions from the administration,” it added.

Heavy rainfall across Mumbai slowed down traffic as roads remained congested throughout Wednesday.

Wettest July ever

On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded its wettest July on record with the month so far witnessing a record 1557.8 mm rainfall, IMD said.

The previous wettest July on record was in 2020 when 1,502 mm rainfall was logged by the IMD’s Santacruz observatory (representative of Mumbai’s suburbs).

The red alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, is valid from 8 pm on Wednesday till July 27 afternoon and covers Mumbai city and suburban areas.

