Watch | Bride slaps groom on stage, storms off; family says she 'was haunted by ghosts'

A bride has taken social media by storm after she slapped her groom and stormed off the stage. The video is reportedly from Uttar Pradesh’s Swasa village in Hamirpur district.

In the now-viral video, the bride is seen slapping the groom during the varmala ceremony on stage before walking out and leaving the guests stunned. The bride has been identified as Reena and the groom as Ravikant Ahirwar, a resident of Jalaun district’s Chamari village.

In the 13-second video, the bride and groom are seen surrounded by guests on the stage for the varmala ceremony. As the groom is about to garland the bride, she slaps him hard on his face. Amid confetti being showered on the couple, the bride hits the groom multiple times and then storms off, while the shocked groom and guests at the venue look on.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, minutes after the incident, family members intervened to control the situation.

Matters worsened quickly and few people from the groom's side were also beaten up, as per ABP Live. Following this, local police officials were called to help resolve the matter.

Meanwhile, a Navbharat Times report informed that a panchayat was conducted on Monday (18 April) between both the parties in the presence of police officials. While giving an explanation of the bride’s actions, the girl’s uncle claimed that the whole family was shocked by her behaviour, adding that the bride “was haunted by ghosts”.

Explaining more on the same, the bride’s relatives claimed that before the varmala ceremony, they had removed her amulet, which led to the unfortunate incident. The bride has since then apologised to the groom and his family for her behaviour.

