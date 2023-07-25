WATCH: BMW catches fire on busy Chennai road, video goes viral

In Chennai, a luxury BMW car experienced a sudden fire on a busy road, and footage of the incident has now gone viral on social media. The green-colored car can be seen surrounded by thick smoke and flames, but fortunately, the driver managed to exit the vehicle just in time and remained unharmed.

The swift response of the fire department is captured in the footage as they rushed to the location and successfully extinguished the fire. The incident took place in Chrompet, Chennai, according to Asianet News.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Parthasarthy, noticed smoke inside the car and acted quickly to stop the vehicle and got out. The car involved in the incident was a 3 Series GT model.

Parthasarthy was on a journey from Thiruvallikeni to Tindivanam when this unfortunate event occurred. As a result of the fire and the subsequent response efforts, the road experienced heavy traffic congestion. However, the traffic police promptly intervened and efficiently cleared the area to restore normalcy.

With inputs from agencies