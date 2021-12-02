Watch: Bihar minister threatens policemen with suspension for stopping his car

In 2020, Kartikeya Rana, the son of former UP minister Rajendra Rana, was booked after he misbehaved with policemen in Meerut. Rana's father belongs to the Samajwadi Party

Bihar Minister Jibesh Mishra on 2 December lost his cool and was seen shouting at the cops when his car was stopped in Assembly premises. The Labour Resources Minister got into an argument with a policeman after his SUV was stopped to make way for the District Magistrate and Police Superintendent’s convoy.

In the 30 second video, the furious MLA can be seen getting inside his car after shouting at the cops for stopping him. He then turns to journalists present there and says, “You'll stop me for SP, DM... I am the government." The Minister also vowed that he would not enter the state assembly till the officials who stopped him were suspended.

#WATCH Bihar minister Jivesh Mishra gets angry after his car is stopped in Assembly premises by police to give way to SP & DM, demands their suspension#Patna pic.twitter.com/a0JroXccPq — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021

This is not the first time that the Minister in the Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet has landed into a controversy. Earlier this year, he made headlines for engaging in a spat with Bihar's Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni. As per news reports, the Minister had called Sahni a "middleman", which had the Social Welfare Minister threatening to resign.

Several incidents have also been reported in the past when politician misbehaved with the police or public servants.

In 2020, Kartikeya Rana, the son of former UP minister Rajendra Rana, was booked after he misbehaved with policemen in Meerut. Rana's father belongs to the Samajwadi Party.

In 2019 a case was registered against BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Ministry of Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey on charges of misbehaving with public servants on duty. The incident happened in Bihar's Buxar district.

In 2016, a cop filed a case against BJP leader Jayanarayana Mishra for allegedly misbehaving with him. The cop alleged that Mishra misbehaved with him when he stopped his car from entering through Hirakud Dam.

