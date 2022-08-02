Watch: Bihar government school students chop wood, cut stones; disciplinary action taken

After the video grabbed netizens' attention, the District Magistrate (DM) of Jehanabad, Richie Pandey was questioned about the matter, to which he admitted that he knew about the incident

A video from Bihar has been making waves on social media where students of a government school were captured carrying out menial jobs. The work being performed by the students in the video is a strict violation of anti-child labour laws.

The shocking incident has been reported from a government school in Bihar’s Jehanabad town. In the now-viral video, students in school uniforms can be seen doing hard labour work such as digging holes, picking up bricks and cutting wood.

The video was shared on Twitter by an account name - The Second Angle, which claims to provide people with a composite, unbiased picture of the world, as per the profile. “This is from a government school in Jehanabad, Bihar, where children were made to do labour work like digging, picking bricks and cutting woods,” the caption read.

Watch the video here:

#Bihar | This is from a government school in Jehanabad, Bihar, where children were made to do labour work like digging, picking bricks and cutting woods. pic.twitter.com/5PJpDKezCz — The Second Angle (@TheSecondAngle) July 30, 2022

After the video grabbed attention, District Magistrate (DM) of Jehanabad, Richie Pandey was questioned about the matter, to which he admitted that he knew about the incident. He also mentioned that disciplinary action has been ordered against the school authorities in regard to the case.

Pandey told news agency PTI that after taking note of the video, he visited the school on Friday (29 July) which is situated in Islampur panchayat under the Kako block of the district. He further claimed that the school’s maintenance was impoverished and the attendance was extremely low.

Speaking on the maintenance of the school, Pandey asserted that the blackboards were badly damaged. Even the midday lunches that were provided by the authorities were terrible. For further action into the matter, technology specialists have been formed to study the footage, Pandey added.