WATCH: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tumbles from stage at Patna University's Teachers' Day event

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is hogging the headlines once again, but this time for a hilarious slip.

The Bihar CM was attending an event on Tuesday, where he slipped, and almost fell down. The video of him falling down on stage has now gone viral.

He arrived at Patna University on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. Nitish Kumar, along with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Vice Chancellor of Patna University, Professor Girish Kumar Choudhary, were on the stage for the inauguration program when the incident happened.

The Bihar CM did not sustain any injuries, and it was unclear why he lost his balance.

He later stood up with the help of the security guards. After regaining balance he was seen smiling.

