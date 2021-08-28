Watch: Biden's warning to Taliban after Kabul blasts echoes dialogue from Rajkumar's 'Saudagar'; video goes viral

This video has been posted on Instagram by a user called filmhistorypics. The US President's recent warning to Afghanistan's Kabul blast conspirators resonances a dialogue from the film almost word for word, except that the speech is in English

Every day social media gets flooded with several videos from across the world, some go viral while others make headlines. Among the many videos, a clip of US President Joe Biden's speech has now gone insanely viral on social media.

In the video, Biden's powerful speech has been mixed with a clip from 1991 film Saudagar featuring veteran Bollywood actor Raaj Kumar. The US President's recent warning to Afghanistan's Kabul blast conspirators resonances a dialogue from the film almost word for word, except that the speech is in English.

In the speech, Biden promised that the United States would respond with force and precision to the people behind the attack. "We'll respond with force and precision at our time, at the place we choose, at the moment of our choosing," Biden said in his speech.

When compared Biden's speech to Raaj Kumar's dialogue. He said, "Hum tumhe marenge, aur zaroor marenge, lekin wo banduk bhi humari hogi, goli bhi humari hogi aur waqt bhi humara hoga". Both these phrases sound so much similar.

Watch the video below:

This video has been posted on Instagram by a user called filmhistorypics and desi social media users can easily find Biden's statement familiar to the movie dialogue.

Meanwhile, in the video's caption, screenwriter Kamlesh Pandey has been credited for the dialogue.

So far, the video has collected more than 19,000 views and hundreds of comments from fans across the world. People are surprised to see the weird resemblance between Biden's speech and Kumar's dialogue.

For the unversed, the terror attack at the Kabul airport days ago left 13 US service members and at least 100 Afghans dead. Following the attack, Biden warned the Taliban that any hurt or attack on American forces to disrupt evacuation operations will invite a forceful response.