Watch: Bengaluru man dresses as Yamaraj to protest against bad roads in neighbourhood

In the video, the unidentified man was seen in the middle of a dilapidated road along with the buffalo as people around him shouted slogans pointing toward the potholes that lead to poor road conditions

FP Trending July 26, 2022 22:51:11 IST
A man dressed as Yamaraj - the god of death - brought a buffalo along to protest against the potholes in the neighbourhood of Anjanapura in Bengaluru. The video of his not-so-usual act went viral on Twitter.

In the video, the unidentified man was seen in the middle of a dilapidated road along with the buffalo as people around him shouted slogans pointing toward the potholes that lead to poor road conditions.

According to Bangalore Mirror, Abdul Aleem, President, Changemakers of Kanakapura Road said that they chose Yama Dharmaraja theme because that stretch of road was the best example of a real Naraka Darshana for the commuters. He further mentioned how the stretch was in a horrible condition for more than a decade. He added that it yielded results when the last time they did a protest. However, only two kilometres of road was repaired even though Rs 25 crore was sanctioned for a 13-km stretch of the road.

The video shared on Twitter received more than 10,000 views so far.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "This was much needed to make the elected people realise the bad condition of roads time and again and also to bring awareness among citizens to ask for the rights of taxpayers and a common voters."

 

