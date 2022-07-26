Watch: Bengaluru man dresses as Yamaraj to protest against bad roads in neighbourhood
In the video, the unidentified man was seen in the middle of a dilapidated road along with the buffalo as people around him shouted slogans pointing toward the potholes that lead to poor road conditions
A man dressed as Yamaraj - the god of death - brought a buffalo along to protest against the potholes in the neighbourhood of Anjanapura in Bengaluru. The video of his not-so-usual act went viral on Twitter.
In the video, the unidentified man was seen in the middle of a dilapidated road along with the buffalo as people around him shouted slogans pointing toward the potholes that lead to poor road conditions.
According to Bangalore Mirror, Abdul Aleem, President, Changemakers of Kanakapura Road said that they chose Yama Dharmaraja theme because that stretch of road was the best example of a real Naraka Darshana for the commuters. He further mentioned how the stretch was in a horrible condition for more than a decade. He added that it yielded results when the last time they did a protest. However, only two kilometres of road was repaired even though Rs 25 crore was sanctioned for a 13-km stretch of the road.
The video shared on Twitter received more than 10,000 views so far.
Anjanapura residents in #Bengaluru carried out innovative protest by inviting Lord Yama to highlight #pothole issue in their locality. The protest was to highlight the bad stretch of road, and how strenuous it is for commuters on a daily basis #Karnataka @NammaBengaluroo pic.twitter.com/2kDuXPMlcZ
— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) July 24, 2022
Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "This was much needed to make the elected people realise the bad condition of roads time and again and also to bring awareness among citizens to ask for the rights of taxpayers and a common voters."
This was much needed to make the elected people realise the bad condition of roads time and again and also to bring awareness among citizens to ask for the rights of taxpayers and a common voters. https://t.co/RSN5CGoE0l
Beat this https://t.co/5oH3q9M0X4
— suhasini raj (@suhasiniraj) July 24, 2022
Another commented saying, "Beat this."
A user even suggested that a similar protest should be organised for traffic as well.
They should also protest for traffic, Bengaluuroooooo has worst traffic.
— Rohit (@_____rohitsingh) July 24, 2022
Last year, residents of Anjanapura in Bengaluru had started an online petition addressing to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the local MLA Vishwanath SR and the Chairman of the Bengaluru Development Authority. They had demanded the Anjanapura Double Road to be repaired.
The petition, that was started by the civic organisation Changemakers of Kanakapura, alleged that the double road was not repaired for a decade and in the last few years, the condition had worsened due to agencies (BESCOM) digging the roads for repair works and leaving it un-repaired.
also read
BBMP resolution on protests outside Bengaluru's Town Hall aimed to delegitimise people's right to be seen, heard in public
The BBMP resolution seeking to ban protests outside the iconic Puttanna Chetty Town Hall in Bengaluru shows that blocking traffic has somehow become an enough threat to 'public order' the state’s understanding to qualify as a reasonable restriction to the fundamental right to free speech and expression
Anti-CAA protests today: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to lead Congress' silent dharna, drones likely to maintain vigil over DMK rally in Chennai
Interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi will lead a silent protest against the amended Citizenship Act, National Register of Citizens at Delhi’s Raj Ghat
PF stir by garment workers rocks Bengaluru, govt puts new rules on hold
Massive agitations rocked Bengaluru's Electronic City on Tuesday as factory workers protested pension fund withdrawal norms, news channels reported.