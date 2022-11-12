WATCH: Bangalore boy plays Vande Mataram on flute during Vande Bharat Express’ inaugural journey

A 12th-grade student has been gaining popularity across social media for playing a patriotic tune on the flute inside the newly-inaugurated Vande Bharat Express during its very first journey. The boy recognised as Aprameya Seshadri, who imbibed the tune of Vande Mataram, is reportedly a native of Bangalore. The heart-touching incident was supposedly recorded by one of the passengers onboard. Now, Indian Railways’ official Ananth Rupanagudi uploaded the beautiful clip on his personal Twitter and it went viral in no time.

In the 90-second-long clip, the student can be seen tuning his flute to play India’s national song while the Vande Bharat Express was passing through picturesque locations in South India. As soon as the teenager started playing the piece, the other travellers got enchanted by his magical skill with the flute. They went on to listen to it quite peacefully with much concentration.

Since being surfaced on the microblogging site, the video has received thousands of views and has accumulated hundreds of likes so far. Users got delighted after listening to the melody and wasted no time appreciating the boy. Some of them also cleared their queries about the premium train in the comment section.

A user wrote, “Beautiful flute. God bless him.”

A person lauded the initiative by the Indian Railways and stated, “Sir I love this Vande Bharat initiative. It gives a modern look to our trains. But I don’t see how it is a significant improvement on the already existing Shatabdi. It seems flashy but even the seats aren’t as comfortable as normal ac chair cars in Shatabdi.”

Another user acknowledged, “The aesthetics of the chair car does not look bad at all.”

An individual asked about the possibility of Chennai-Ernakulam Vande Bharat express in future.

On 11 November, PM Narendra Modi flagged off the Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Express at Chennai’s Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. This is the first train of this kind to be launched in South India to increase connectivity between Chennai, Mysuru, and Bengaluru. As per reports, the train has 14 coaches with automatic doors, Wi-Fi hotspots, premium seats, and GPS-based multimedia passenger information systems.