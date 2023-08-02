WATCH: Bajrang Dal members hold demonstration in Delhi to protest against Haryana communal clashes

Members of Bajrang Dal on Wednesday held a demonstration near Delhi’s Nirman Vihar metro station to protest against the communal violence during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday.

#WATCH | Members of Bajrang Dal hold a demonstration near Delhi’s Nirman Vihar metro station after Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for a protest against the recent violent clashes in Haryana’s Nuh pic.twitter.com/9JocjACiXE — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023

According to a Hindustan Times report, the police and intelligence officials are keeping a close watch on the protests as agencies believe that it could create a ripple effect of the violence in Nuh.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at sensitive places in the national capital in the wake of violence in some districts of neighbouring Haryana, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The Haryana Police on Tuesday said that mobs killed a cleric in a late-night attack on a mosque, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Haryana’s Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram, taking the death toll to five.

“Keeping in view the violence in some districts of Haryana, adjoining Delhi, elaborate security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places in Delhi and additional police forces have also been deployed where necessary.

“Any attempt to harm Delhi’s security and communal harmony will be dealt with strictly,” the Delhi Police said.

Talking about Nuh clashes, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the situation in Nuh is under control.

“The situation in Nuh is under control…Around 44 FIRs have been registered. 116 people have been arrested till now. There is a conspiracy behind this. The way stones, weapons, and bullets were found, it seems there is a mastermind behind this. We will conduct a detailed investigation and take strict actions against the people involved in this.”

#WATCH | On Nuh clashes, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij says “The situation in Nuh is under control…Around 44 FIRs have been registered. 116 people have been arrested till now. There is a conspiracy behind this. The way stones, weapons, and bullets were found, it seems there is… pic.twitter.com/s3Fi8TY66O — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023

