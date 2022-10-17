For people travelling on a daily basis, auto-rickshaws are one of the most common means of transport and are regularly seen plying on the road across cities and villages in India. However, have you ever seen an auto-rickshaw running inside a railway platform? Well, this was exactly the case recently in Mumbai where an auto-rickshaw was seen running on a platform inside a Mumbai railway station further leading to the arrest of the auto driver and seizure of his vehicle. The video of the incident has also gone viral and left people fuming over the same.

In what seems to be a clear case of traffic rule violations, the auto rickshaw driver took his vehicle inside the Kurla railway station further driving on the platform. While many people tried to stop the vehicle and move the vehicle away from the platform, he continued to move on forward. Finally, the railway police intervened and he was made to turn back.

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Rajendra B Aklekar who tagged the Railway Police and Mumbai Traffic Police and asked them to take action against the driver. “Kurla station auto mafia on the platform. Please check & verify this. Too much freedom is given. Isn’t this a safety hazard for trains?” a part of his tweet read.

Kurla station auto mafia on the platform. Please check & verify this. Too much freedom given by Kurla @MTPHereToHelp & @RPFCRBB Coincidentally on the first day of new @drmmumbaicr Isn’t this a safety hazard for trains? @SrdsoM @RailMinIndia @RPF_INDIA pic.twitter.com/dXGd95jkHL — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) October 15, 2022

In response to the tweet, the Railway Police also sought details of the matter and further assured that the case has been escalated to the concerned authorities. In another response, the RPF Mumbai Division added that a case has been registered following the Twitter complaint and the vehicle has been seized. The driver was also arrested and fined under the Railway Act.

ट्वीटर शिकायत को गंभीरता से लेते हुए रिपोर्ट इस प्रकार है कि उक्त ट्विटर की वीडियो दिनांक 12/10/22 कुर्ला रेलवे स्टेशन के pf no.01 कल्याण एंड ब्रिज के वेस्ट साइड पर समय 01.00 बजे ऑटो रिक्शा नंबर MH 02CT2240 प्लेटफार्म पर आ गई थी जिसे ऑटोरिक्शा को प्लैटफॉर्म से सुरक्षित 1/2 — RPF Mumbai Division (@RPFCRBB) October 15, 2022

In the meantime, the now-viral video has grabbed the attention of many and people have been raising complaints about the incident. One commented “Auto walas are law themselves. They don’t fear any authority” while another wrote, “Is this for real? Can’t believe that they have so much courage to break the law.”

Check some reactions:

That’s good but what measures taken, as safety & security, to restrict vehicles entry on railway platform so that such incidents (loopholes) not repeated again ?

cc : @Central_Railway @GM_CRly

#IndianRailway — Alert Citizen (@AlertCitizen5) October 15, 2022

जो एक्शन लिया गया है उसे भी TV और अन्य माध्यमों में दिखाया जायेगा तभी थोड़ा बहुत असर होगा ऐसे लोगों पर. — Jagannath (@amjagannath) October 16, 2022

after taking much of public roads they grab platforms..and outside the station they say no to any destination/trip..weird or on purpose?? — Mickey (@TweetMickey2) October 15, 2022

My dad is Sr. Citizen and partially Divyang. Recently I went to pick him up and ended spending close to ₹1500 arranging a wheelchair, extra kulie waiting for cab outside etc etc.

This is an excellent service actually 👍 — 🇮🇳 Hemant Jain ⤴️ (@Hemant_ITPro) October 15, 2022

Indeed it is very common, to address it as a mafia would be an insult to the real https://t.co/X3z3fqrJwW can find it outside many a railway station, operating smoothly under the watchful eyes of relevant authorities, can’t do anything, just live on and on. — Aanandan Nair (@sunday62) October 16, 2022



