The number of suicides on railway premises this year has gone up to 42 till August

An auto driver in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, saved a woman who was attempting to take her own life. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet and has received over one lakh views on Twitter till date.

The video, which has been shot by someone who was sitting in the auto, shows the woman standing at a railway crossing as she waits for the train to arrive. Dressed in a blue suit, with a white dupatta covering her face, the woman rushes forward on hearing the sound of the incoming train.

The auto driver, Mohsin, was also waiting for the train to pass so that he could continue driving. On seeing the woman rush towards the tracks, Mohsin gauged her intentions quickly. He rushed after the woman and grabbed her hand, dragging her away from the railway crossing and later handed her over to the railway gateman. The clip ends with people gathering around the woman and taking her to safety.

The 1.35-minute clip of the incident has garnered praise on social media, with several people praising Mohsin’s presence of mind.

https://twitter.com/ReporterRavish/status/1442733758596018184

As per media reports, the woman had attempted to take her own life as she was distressed over not getting a job.

This is not the first case of a suicide bid that has taken on a railway premises recently. Last week, Mumbai Government Railway Police had saved the lives of two women who were set to attempt suicide on the tracks in two separate incidents.

The first incident was of a 72-year-old woman who attempted to take her own life due to the harassment she was facing at home. In the second incident, a 46-year-old woman was caught by policemen before she could end her life on the tracks. The woman claimed that she was tired of fights at home.

As per Indian Express, the number of incidents of suicides on railway premises this year has gone up to 42 till August.

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022-27546669