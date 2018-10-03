You are here:
Watch: ASHA worker falls off tower in Bhopal's Polytechnic Chauraha during strike to demand increase in wages

India FP Staff Oct 03, 2018 17:14:53 IST

An ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker fell off a wireless tower on Tuesday in Bhopal's Polytechnic Chauraha during a protest to demand an increase in their wages, ANI reported. The injured worker has been taken to Gandhi Medical College.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, hundreds of ASHA workers gathered in Bhopal on Tuesday to demand regularisation of their pay, which took the administration by surprise. The protesters attempted to march to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's home but were restricted to the nearby Polytechnic Square, the report added.

The protesting ASHA workers had pointed out that officials of the National Rural Health Mission are provided respectable salaries and benefits, but they had been forced to take to the streets because they have been deprived. The agitating workers also put up a road blockade.

