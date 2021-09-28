Watch: Angry elephant charges at government bus in Tamil Nadu, shatters windshield of vehicle

The incident occurred in the Nilgiris district, when the bus was ferrying workers from Kotagiri to Mettupalayam and stopped to let the tusker pass

A shocking video of an elephant attacking a government bus in Tamil Nadu has surfaced on social media, leaving social media users stunned. Footage shows the tusker charging at the windshield at the bus and smashing the glass as passengers screamed in shock.

The incident happened in the state’s Nilgiris district on 25 September, according to the Daily Mail. The bus was ferrying workers from Kotagiri to Mettupalayam when it stopped to let the elephant pass.

Sudden the elephant charged towards the bus. The driver tried to reverse the bus, but it only seemed to agitate the tusker further. The driver maintains his calm as the elephant smashes the glass. He moves the passengers towards the back of the vehicle as the tusker attempts to wreak havoc on the bus.

The bus did not endure any further damage from the animal. The elephant is said to have returned to the forest soon, leading the driver to ferry his passengers to safety.

A video of the incident went viral, gaining over 70,000 views till date. It also caught the attention of Supriya Sahu, the Principal Secretary Environment Climate Change and Forests, Tamil Nadu, who shared the one-minute long clip on her Twitter account. Sahu praised the driver for his calm manner while facing the angry elephant.

Several people agreed with Sahu’s assessment and were appreciative of the man’s presence of mind.

Many people were also apprehensive about the rising instances of human-animal conflict, saying that there should be separate corridors for the elephants to “walk in peace”.

This is far from the only video of an angry tusker that has gone viral. Last year, a clip of an elephant charging at a two-wheeler was widely shared on the Internet. The 16-second clip showed the elephant charging towards the vehicle, forcing its riders to abandon the bike and flee.

According to media reports, the elephant was travelling with a young calf, which could have been the reason behind its aggressive behaviour. The men in the video had also ignored safety instructions and attempted to cross the road at the same time as the tusker, leading to the confrontation.