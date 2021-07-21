Watch: Anand Mahindra shares video of shiny 'gold Ferrari', leaves netizens divided

India

FP Trending July 21, 2021 18:09:55 IST
In a video going viral, a man is seen flaunting his super expensive vehicle in public as onlookers gather to take photos and videos. Twitter/@anandmahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra often shares interesting videos on his microblogging site. His videos regularly attract people and sometimes prompt them to post different comments too.

The man who heads many companies in the automobile sector around the globe took to his Twitter handle and shared a video of a man taking a ride in his pure gold Ferrari. This latest post by Mahindra has now sparked chatter among Twitter users.

“I don’t know why this is going around on social media unless it is a lesson on how NOT to spend your money when you are wealthy,” Mahindra captioned the tweet.

Going by the video, it shows a man flaunting his super expensive car in public as onlookers gather around to click photos and videos. The video has a note below that read, ‘Indian American with pure gold Ferrari car’.

This clip has been widely shared online and hence caught the attention of business tycoon Mahindra, who does not seem much impressed by the vehicle.

After being shared online by Mahindra, many agreed with the automobile enthusiast’s opinion on thoughtless spending while others expressed themselves saying that the car is not made of gold but is wrapped in gold vinyl. Furthermore, few also shared images and videos of other cars having the same glossy wrap seen in many countries.

Check below a few of the comments here:

