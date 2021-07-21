Watch: Anand Mahindra shares video of shiny 'gold Ferrari', leaves netizens divided

Many Twitter agreed with the automobile enthusiast’s opinion on thoughtless spending while others expressed themselves saying that the car is not made of gold but is wrapped in gold vinyl

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra often shares interesting videos on his microblogging site. His videos regularly attract people and sometimes prompt them to post different comments too.

The man who heads many companies in the automobile sector around the globe took to his Twitter handle and shared a video of a man taking a ride in his pure gold Ferrari. This latest post by Mahindra has now sparked chatter among Twitter users.

“I don’t know why this is going around on social media unless it is a lesson on how NOT to spend your money when you are wealthy,” Mahindra captioned the tweet.

I don’t know why this is going around on social media unless it is a lesson on how NOT to spend your money when you are wealthy… pic.twitter.com/0cpDRSZpnI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 19, 2021

Going by the video, it shows a man flaunting his super expensive car in public as onlookers gather around to click photos and videos. The video has a note below that read, ‘Indian American with pure gold Ferrari car’.

This clip has been widely shared online and hence caught the attention of business tycoon Mahindra, who does not seem much impressed by the vehicle.

After being shared online by Mahindra, many agreed with the automobile enthusiast’s opinion on thoughtless spending while others expressed themselves saying that the car is not made of gold but is wrapped in gold vinyl. Furthermore, few also shared images and videos of other cars having the same glossy wrap seen in many countries.

Check below a few of the comments here:

Well Indian love gold and will wear it to show off however it takes! And this is no showoff. Many Indian rich have multiple assets and they use it/show off in India too. Because of the fear of getting a gold plated car scratched, they still keep it in their garages — Kanad_Bhagi (@BhagiKanad) July 20, 2021

Why don’t you release a gold variant of Bolero Call it Mahindra Sonero — Purav Parekh (@PuravParekh) July 20, 2021

@anandmahindra This is showing world of rich and famous. You will see in Dubai same cars with gold but what you are saying is right if you have money you should know how to spend it right. https://t.co/8UxtYxTRmH — Vikas Kapoor (@Vikskpr) July 20, 2021

His money, his life, his rules !

Why should anyone have an opinion at all on how someone else should or should not spend their money ! https://t.co/bd5pCzoQrd — VT-VLO (@Vinamralongani) July 20, 2021

Tacky, looks like a chocolate bar wrapping.

Money cant buy you class 🎶 https://t.co/LajztjFxgD — Ascend (@jungian_soul) July 20, 2021