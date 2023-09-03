WATCH: ‘A genocidal call’, says BJP on Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘eradicate Sanatan Dharma’ remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticised DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his comments in which he advocated for the ‘eradication’ of Sanatan Dharma, the core principles of Hinduism and equated with “mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, and corona.”

“…This is nothing less than a genocidal call and it has been supported by Karti Chidambaram of the Congress party… The question is that, Is this ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan or is this Nafrat ke bhaijaan’?…This is the long pattern of ‘Sanatana Virodh’…,” said BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai on Sunday launched fresh attacks on DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’ and said that the eradication of a particular culture is called genocide.

“What Udhayanidhi spoke yesterday should be condemned by the 142 crore people of the country because hatred for a particular religion came out yesterday. He was reading the speech from a text, which was consciously prepared and he was reading it line by line. The eradication of a particular culture is called genocide,” Annamalai told ANI.

Speaking at a conference on Saturday, Udhayanidhi said Sanatana Dharma is like malaria and dengue that should not merely be opposed, but “eradicated”.

“There are some things which we have to eradicate and we can’t merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue fever, malaria, corona, all these are things which we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam is also like this,” he had said.