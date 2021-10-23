Watch: 50-year-old woman trying to board moving train slips, lady RPF constable saves her in time

This incident happened at the Sandhurst Road railway station in Mumbai, where the busy local trains carry lakhs of passengers daily

In a shocking case, a 50-year-old woman, who was trying to board a moving train in Mumbai slipped and fell between the train and the platform gap. Within a fraction of seconds, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) female constable who was standing near the platform benches, rushed to the woman’s rescue and pulled her out to safety.

This incident happened at the Sandhurst Road railway station in Mumbai, where the busy local trains carry lakhs of passengers daily. Sadly, such incidents take place not just in Mumbai but across the country when people are in a hurry to catch the train.

Taking to their social media handle, RPF shared the video where the elderly woman can be seen trying to board the train soon after it started moving. As soon as she tried to board the train, the woman slipped and fell close to slipping through the gap. Quick-thinking constable Sapna Golkar then rushed to the woman’s rescue and pulled her out on the platform in the nick of time.

Tweeting the video, the RPF lauded constable Golkar for her courageous act and quick thinking. Since being shared on social media, people are praising Golkar for her lightning-fast reflexes and amazing work in helping the woman.

This horrifying moment was captured on a CCTV camera that was installed at the station.

Watch the video here: https://twitter.com/RPF_INDIA/status/1451197149127974923?s=20

If the constable would not have acted on time, the woman would have slipped through the gap.

This is not the first time where such an instance has happened, two days ago, an eight-month pregnant woman was rescued by an RPF constable after she fell between the train and platform. The incident had taken place in Maharashtra’s Thane district at Kalyan station.