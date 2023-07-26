On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, four MIG 29 aircraft were flown past the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to the soldiers who lost their lives during the Kargil War of 1999. Today is the 24th anniversary of the Kargil War.

Singh laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in memory of the fallen brave hearts in the icy heights of Kargil.

Joining him was the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan who also laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in tribute to the fallen soldiers in the Kargil conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Kargil heroes in New Delhi. “Kargil Vijay Diwas brings to the fore the heroic saga of those wonderful brave hearts of India, who will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen. On this special day, I bow down and salute him from the bottom of my heart. Long live India!” he tweeted.

कारगिल विजय दिवस भारत के उन अद्भुत पराक्रमियों की शौर्यगाथा को सामने लाता है, जो देशवासियों के लिए सदैव प्रेरणाशक्ति बने रहेंगे। इस विशेष दिवस पर मैं उनका हृदय से नमन और वंदन करता हूं। जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said while addressing audiences in Ladakh said, “Salute those brave sons, who sacrificed everything for the protection of the motherland. I salute those brave sons who put the nation first and did not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for it.”

#WATCH | Ladakh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, “I salute those brave sons, who sacrificed everything for the protection of the motherland. I salute those brave sons who put the nation first and did not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for it.” #KargilVijayDiwas2023 pic.twitter.com/faZZg7NeOz — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

“A war is not just between two armies but between two nations…Even after winning the war on 26 July 1999, if our forces did not cross the LoC, it is only because we are peace-loving, we believe in Indian values, and we have a commitment to international law,” he added.

