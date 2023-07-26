WATCH: 4 MIG 29 aircraft fly past Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in memory of the fallen brave hearts in the icy heights of Kargil
On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, four MIG 29 aircraft were flown past the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh.
Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to the soldiers who lost their lives during the Kargil War of 1999. Today is the 24th anniversary of the Kargil War.
Watch the video here:
#WATCH | Ladakh: Four MIG 29 aircraft fly past over the Kargil War Memorial in Drass on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Tributes are being paid to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War. pic.twitter.com/YHdk9aLuXa
Related Articles
— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023
Singh laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in memory of the fallen brave hearts in the icy heights of Kargil.
Joining him was the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan who also laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in tribute to the fallen soldiers in the Kargil conflict.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Kargil heroes in New Delhi. “Kargil Vijay Diwas brings to the fore the heroic saga of those wonderful brave hearts of India, who will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen. On this special day, I bow down and salute him from the bottom of my heart. Long live India!” he tweeted.
कारगिल विजय दिवस भारत के उन अद्भुत पराक्रमियों की शौर्यगाथा को सामने लाता है, जो देशवासियों के लिए सदैव प्रेरणाशक्ति बने रहेंगे। इस विशेष दिवस पर मैं उनका हृदय से नमन और वंदन करता हूं। जय हिंद!
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2023
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said while addressing audiences in Ladakh said, “Salute those brave sons, who sacrificed everything for the protection of the motherland. I salute those brave sons who put the nation first and did not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for it.”
#WATCH | Ladakh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, “I salute those brave sons, who sacrificed everything for the protection of the motherland. I salute those brave sons who put the nation first and did not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for it.” #KargilVijayDiwas2023 pic.twitter.com/faZZg7NeOz
— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023
“A war is not just between two armies but between two nations…Even after winning the war on 26 July 1999, if our forces did not cross the LoC, it is only because we are peace-loving, we believe in Indian values, and we have a commitment to international law,” he added.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: 20th anniversary of Operation Vijay; know why and how do we celebrate Kargil Memorial Day
On 26 July, 2019, India is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in Operation Vijay against the infiltrating Pakistani troops.
Daily Bulletin: India celebrates 20 years Kargil War victory; 3 Karnataka rebels disqualified, decision on others soon; day' stop stories
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: India celebrates 20th anniversary of Operation Vijay today; Lok Sabha passes bill criminalising instant triple talaq; Rajya Sabha nod to RTI (Amendment) Bill, 2019; day's top stories
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: Key battle points that helped India successfully win the three-month long battle
As the 20th anniversary of the success of the Kargil war is being celebrated across the country, a number of events have been planned by the Army in Delhi and Dras in Jammu and Kashmir to mark the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas