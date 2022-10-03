Watch 3 LCH at their new home base in Jodhpur

LCH induction in IAF: The Indian Air Force will formally induct the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) today. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be present during the ceremony in Jodhpur, Rajasthan when the indigenous helicopters are inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF).

“I would be in Jodhpur, Rajasthan tomorrow, 3rd October, to attend the Induction ceremony of the first indigenously developed Light Comat Helicopters (LCH). The induction of these helicopters will be a big boost to the IAF’s combat prowess. Looking forward to it,” Rajnath Singh said in a statement on Twitter.

The new LCH helicopters are capable of aerial warfare and will assist the Indian Air Force (IAF) in dealing with slow moving aircraft, drones and armored tankers during conflicts. Today’s ceremony will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary will also be present.

#AtmaNirbharBharat#IAF will formally welcome the Light Combat Helicopter on 03 October 2022. Watch the induction ceremony LIVE here on our handle, DD National and DD Rajasthan YouTube channels from 1100 Hr onwards. pic.twitter.com/qSWHjXqZIB — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 2, 2022

LCH for IAF and Indian Army

In March this year, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the purchase of 15 indigenously developed LCHs for Rs 3,887 crore. Of these 15 helicopters, 10 are for the

Indian Air Force (IAF) and five are for the Indian Army. Officials said the LCH can fly at an altitude of 5,000 meters with weapons and fuel.

LCH will be deployed in Ladakh and desert areas

The LCH helicopters have been developed by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and are primarily designed to be deployed in high altitude areas. Helicopters will be extensively deployed in Ladakh and the desert region to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has inducted several helicopters in the last three-four years with the induction of Chinook, Apache attack helicopter and

now LCH.