Was teen raped multiple times by Delhi officer sexually abused by others too: High Court asks cops

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the police if the 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by now suspended officer of the Women and Child Development department of the Delhi government for months, was sexually assaulted by other men too.

During the hearing, the high court also asked the Delhi Police to protect the identity of the minor rape victim.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma asked the police about the action taken so far regarding the girl’s statements that she was sexually assaulted by other people. The lawyer, representing the probe team, said an investigation into that aspect would be done.

Premoday Khakha, a senior Delhi government official, was arrested on 21 August on charges of raping his deceased friend’s daughter several times between November 2020 and January 2021 and impregnating her.

Khakha’s wife Seema Rani has also been arrested over allegations that she gave abortion pills to the minor girl.

The crime came to fore after the girl was hospitalised due to frequent panic attacks. During therapy sessions, she revealed to the doctors about what she went through. The doctors then informed police.

Khakha, who is currently in judicial custody, earlier in his court appearance claimed that he underwent a vasectomy operation in 2005 and, therefore, he couldn’t have impregnated the teenaged girl.

A police case was registered under Indian Penal Code and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The officer was promptly suspended from his job.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, on Monday informed the High Court that the health condition of victim, who is presently admitted in a hospital in the national capital, is critical and that she had seizure even on Sunday (27 August).

The Delhi High Court has sought a status report from the Delhi Police and Delhi Government’s Women and Child Development Department and listed the matter for hearing on 14 September.

The counsel appearing for National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) told the court that the body has taken cognizance of the incident and that it will also file a response in the matter.

With inputs from agencies