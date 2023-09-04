'Was ready to convert to Islam, I am ashamed': Pinky Gupta to live-in partner Sakib as Ghaziabad cops find suicide note

In Ghaziabad, a 26-year-old gym receptionist Pinky Gupta died by suicide over being deceived by one Sakib who allegedly continued to be with her in a relationship for four years while being married to another woman.

Ghaziabad police have lodged a case of abetment in the suicide against Sakib, a resident of Delhi after uncovering a shocking ‘diary entry’ from her rented apartment on Sunday.

Pinky was reportedly discovered hanging in the apartment she shared with her boyfriend on August 31.

In the handwritten note, police say that Pinky accused her partner of being responsible for her tragic death.

According to reports, Pinky Gupta worked as a receptionist at a gym and had been in a four-year relationship with Sakib Khan, who was a trainer there.

Gupta allegedly exerted pressure on Sakib to marry her, but he consistently declined her requests.

Later on, Gupta learned that Sakib had deceived her regarding his marital status; he was already wedded to another. This revelation placed significant strain on their relationship, ultimately leading the victim to taking the extreme step.

In her alleged note, Pinky wrote, “I am deeply ashamed of myself. I fought for you, both with you and within myself, but you did not value my love. Everyone tried to open my eyes to my mistake, but I couldn’t see anything else when I looked at you. I even contemplated changing my religion, embracing everything about you, just to make you mine. However, you still did not grasp my feelings. I can no longer bear this… Bye, Sakib.”

The police retrieved the diary from her room, which contained detailed accounts of her life over the past four years, including her employment as a receptionist at a gym managed by a man named Sakib Ali.

Earlier Pinky’s mother had said, “We tried our best to make her understand, but she refused to listen. It’s as if she was under a spell from that young man. I would often tell her to leave him, ‘Why won’t you heed our advice?’ I would ask. She would then reassure us, ‘No, he won’t do that.’ However, after my pleas, she distanced herself from her family. She stayed away from us for about three to four months.”

DCP (Trans-Hindon) Shubham Patel informed PTI that the victim’s brother, Shubham Gupta, filed a complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR under Section 306 of the IPC, and the subsequent arrest of Ali.

The deceased’s brother has alleged that she had been residing with Ali for the past four years and accused him and his family members of her death.

Pinky’s sister-in-law, Soni, shared that on Instagram, Saqib used to go by the name “Bunny,” which led them to assume he was a Hindu boy.

However, just a few days ago, they discovered that his real name was Saqib. They had previously tried to talk to Pinky about their concerns.

Their last visit to Saqib’s room was on Rakshabandhan, a special Indian festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters.

On that occasion, Pinky had tied a Rakhi to her brother, but she remained quiet throughout the visit. It appeared as though she had something to say but couldn’t find the words to express it.