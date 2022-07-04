War on the Fourth of July: How capturing Tiger Hill was a turning point in Kargil

On this day, 4 July, 23 years ago, the Indian Army changed the course of the Kargil War after capturing the strategically important Tiger Hill, providing a major psychological boost to operations and hurting the morale of Pakistani troops

When we speak of the Kargil War of 1999, the photograph of soldiers standing tall on Tiger Hill with the national flag remains one of the most indelible memories in Indian history.

It was on this day, 4 July, 23 years ago that soldiers from the Indian Army displayed great gallantry and bravery to capture Tiger Hill, which became a major turning point in the Operation Vijay campaign.

Tiger Hill, a majestic mountain that is 5,307 metres high (17,410 feet), stands heads and shoulders above all other mountains and dominates the Drass bowl. Its location made the mountain the watchman of Drass. It was believed that the one who had control of the peak would have a strategic advantage over the other in the war that was being fought by India and Pakistan. The picturesque Tiger Hill became a war symbol to every one in the country.

Here's a recap of the events that led to the 13-hour gun battle with the Pakistani troops and how it changed the course of the war in 1999.

Background to Tiger Hill battle

In May 1999, Pakistani troops began large-scale infiltrations into the Indian territory along the Line of Control (LoC).

Hundreds of Pakistan Army's troopers intruded into the mountainous region of Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil district. The military operation against India was planned by General Pervez Musharraf, the then chief of Pakistan Army and three other generals -- Mohammad Aziz, Javed Hassan and Mahmud Ahmad.

In late May, the Army was made aware that the enemy (Pakistani troops of 12 Northern Light Infantry, supported by Special Services Group, artillery and engineers) had acquired control of Tiger Hill.

With this, the Pakistani troops could effectively interdict vehicular movement on these roads with observed artillery fire. It was clear to the Army that unless Tiger Hill and Point 4875, which is located two km to its South-West, were secured, movement along NH 1A will never be safe.

Role of 18 Grenadiers and 8 Sikh

The task of recapturing Tiger Hill was given to the 18 Grenadiers by GOC, 8 Mountain Division. 8 Sikh had been in contact with the enemy for some time and had isolated Tiger Hill from three directions. The battalion provided a firm base to 18 Grenadiers for the attack on Tiger Hill.

Simultaneously, 8 Sikh was tasked to simulate attacks from the southern and northern directions. Tiger Hill extends about 2,200 metres from west to east and about 1,000 metres north to south.

The main extension is towards West on which there are two prominent protrusions. The first, approximately 500 metres West of Tiger Hill, had been named 'India Gate', and the second, another 300 metres to the West, was called 'Helmet'. Approximately one company of Pakistan 12 Northern Light Infantry held the whole feature.

As General Ved Malik, the then Chief of Army Staff, recounts that the assault began at 7 pm on 3 July 1999 with direct and indirect firing by artillery. The 18 Grenadiers moved towards the objective from the south and north east. Lt Balwan Singh led the Ghatak Platoon (Commando) of 18 Grenadiers on the most difficult, north- eastern approach.

His platoon made use of the rope to reach the top of the Tiger Hill at 4.30 hours and totally surprised the enemy that had already suffered due to heavy artillery shelling and air attacks. In the ensuing hand-to-hand fighting, the enemy lost 10-12 personnel. 18 Grenadiers suffered six fatal casualties. At 0800 hours that morning, the Indian Tricolour was ceremonially hoisted on Tiger Hill Top with the honour and respect that only soldiers are capable of.

General Malik recounting that day said, "Early morning, GOC 15 Corps rang up to inform that 18 Grenadiers had captured Tiger Hill Top."

1. 4 Jul 1999. I had been anxious all through previous night. Early morning, GOC 15 Corps rang up to inform that 18 GRENADIERS had captured Tiger Hill Top. Heavy fighting was going on. 0730h, GOC 8 Mtn Div confirmed that enemy would not be able dislodge us from Tiger Hill now.+ — Ved Malik (@Vedmalik1) July 4, 2022

Reactions to the victory

Then President K R Narayanan hailed the recapture of Tiger Hill and said it was a moment of great pride and satisfaction for the entire nation.

"We applaud the unparalleled bravery, perseverance and commitment of our soldiers -- young officers and jawans -- who have made this achievement possible," the President said.

Defence Minister George Fernandes and Army chief General VP Malik also congratulated the armed forces for the triumph.

Former chief of Army staff, General Shankar Roy Chowdhury (retired) said the recapture of the strategic Tiger Hill was the "greatest event for the Indian Army since the Bangladesh war".

"It was a tremendous victory of our Armed Forces. I am delighted, and proud of our boys who have done the job," he said.

Honoured for their bravery

The soldiers of the battalion were honoured with several medals and gallantry awards for their bravery and grit through the operations. Subedar Major (then Grenadier) Yogendra Singh Yadav became the youngest person to be awarded the Param Vir Chakra. His presence of mind and bravery helped the men to climb the cliff as he was the first to reach the top and killed four enemy soldiers. Yadav further engaged four other enemy soldiers with two of his fellow soldiers and killed them in hand-to-hand combat. Yadav was wounded with 14 bullets piercing him but he survived well to narrate his story.

Havildar Madan Lal who fought with valour and pride was awarded the Vir Chakra posthumously. The battalion was also awarded the Unit Citation and honoured with the title ‘Bravest of the Brave’.

With inputs from agencies

