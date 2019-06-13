Waqf board properties to be geotagged, Centre to provide free UPSC coaching to Muslim girls, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi: Properties belonging to the All India Waqf Board will be geotagged and facilities like schools, colleges, hospitals, community centres, common centres and hostels will be constructed on them, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has announced. He said funds to construct these facilities will be provided under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram.

The minister also said that the Centre will extend free coaching to Muslim girls for UPSC, banking and state services exams.

"Muslim girls will be given free coaching for UPSC, state services and banking services entrance exams preparation. We have talked to a few institutes and the process will begin this year after talking to all of them," Naqvi said.

On Tuesday, Naqvi had announced that Madrasas will be connected with the formal education system of the country in order to enable the students of these seminaries to "contribute to the development of the society".

The government recently announced its decision to provided scholarship to five crore students belonging to the minority community in the next five years. The announcements are considered as the Bharatiya Janata Party's outreach to the Muslim community.

The modernisation of madrassas is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan that he laid out in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections in 2014. "Hold Quran in one hand and computer in other," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said.

