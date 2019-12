'Want to see accused chased, shot dead': Unnao rape victim's father demands justice on lines of Hyderabad case

Unnao: There is deep sorrow and acute anger in the native village of the Unnao rape victim in Bihar police station area since the time the locals received news of her death in a Delhi hospital.

Sitting on the doorstep of their house, the victim's father was categorical in saying that he demands justice on the lines the Hyderabad case.

"I want to see the accused persons being chased and shot dead," he said. "I do not want money or any other kind of help. I want to see that the accused are chased and shot dead like the Hyderabad encounter or hanged to death."

When asked if anyone had come forward to ensure them justice, he said neither any MLA nor official has tried to help them. "The accused persons had used money power to deny justice to us. My case was not lodged and it was only after the court's directive that it was registered," he said.

The family expressed deep sorrow that they could not save their daughter's life even though she wanted to live and see to it that the offenders are punished.

The Unnao rape victim was set on fire early Thursday morning when she was on her way to Raebareli in connection with the court case filed by her.

Five accused, including two who had allegedly raped her, were arrested soon after.

She died on the day the four accused in the gangrape and murder case of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad were killed in an encounter with the Telangana police, triggering a tsunami of reactions across the spectrum: ranging from appreciation to condemnation.

