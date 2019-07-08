Wall collapses due to heavy rain in Mumbai's Andheri East; one person hospitalised after sustaining minor injuries

Mumbai: As heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Mumbai, a wall collapsed in the Andheri East area of the city. The incident happened at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation on Monday morning. One person sustained minor injuries when the wall came down at the Paper Box Industrial Estate and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Soon after the incident was reported, police and civic authorities reached the spot to clear up the debris. Last week, 27 people died and more than 120 injured after a compound wall collapsed in the Pimpripada area of Malad East due to heavy rainfall.

