Mumbai rains: Wall collapses at Lloyd's Estate in Wadala East; over 15 cars trapped, no injuries reported

A wall collapse at a construction site in Antop Hill in Mumbai's Wadala East area on Monday, trapping several cars, said media reports.

News18 reported that a part of a compound caved in at Lloyd's Estate. More than 15 cars are stuck because of the incident and residents are trapped inside the building. Fire brigade officials are present at the spot for rescue operations. No injuries have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

@RidlrMUM Land next Lloyds estate C & D wing Wadala caved. 4 cars went under. Happened this morning. pic.twitter.com/QOf0sQ45oG — Tej (@thetejtambe) June 25, 2018

Mumbai has been witnessing incessant rains since Saturday. Suburban Malad (west) recorded the highest amount of rainfall at 110.80 millimetres between 8.30 am and 4.30 pm on Sunday, an Indian Meteorological Department official told PTI.

Powai, with 77.8 millimetres of rainfall, and Mulund (west), with 76 millimetre rainfall, during the same period stood second and third respectively.

Coastal areas of the city like Colaba, Mazgaon and Worli received less rainfall in comparison. The intensity of rainfall is expected to decrease on Monday.

With inputs from PTI